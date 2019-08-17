Rev Dr Sheila McKeithen receives prestigious New Thought Walden Award

Rev Sheila McKeithen, president of the Universal Foundation for Better Living (UFBL) and senior pastor for the Universal Centre of Truth for Better Living (UC Truth) in Kingston, was awarded the prestigious New Thought Walden Award. She joins the 2019 class of thought leaders like American inspirational new thought spiritual teacher, lawyer, author and life coach, Iyanla Vanzant and Jay Shetty, who is known for speaking his message of motivation and positivity.

The New Thought Walden Awards honour an extraordinary group of people who use spiritual truths to empower others, transforming the planet and everyone on it. Although the honourees come from diverse fields, each strives in their own way to help us connect with the divine energy that lives within us all so that we, too, can shine our own light.

Upon hearing the news of being honoured, Rev Sheila, as she is fondly called, said: “Receiving this award in the category of InterFaith and Intercultural Understanding is indeed remarkable. Practising an inclusive spirituality that leaves no one out is not something that I do for awards or recognition. I do it because of God’s call on my life and in fulfilment of my spiritual assignment.”

Rev Sheila resigned her job as an assistant attorney general in Florida after completing four years of a six-month assignment in Jamaica. She’s still in Jamaica and serves as the spiritual leader of UC Truth. A firm believer that God’s will is that every person live a healthy, happy and successful life, she incorporates spiritual practices that enabled her to overcome a 1986 medical prognosis that she had less than six days to live. That was 33 years ago. In 2001, Rev McKeithen was inducted into Morehouse College’s Martin Luther King Jr Board of Preachers in Atlanta.

Last month, while at the UFBL Panorama of Truth Conference in Miami, Florida, Rev Sheila received a proclamation from Broward County’s vice mayor, Dale V. Holness, naming July 20th, The Rev Sheila McKeithen Day, in honour of her 23 years of service to Jamaica.

The Universal Centre of Truth for Better Living is located at 15 Collins Green Avenue and all are welcome to the service every Sunday morning at 10:30.