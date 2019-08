THE EDITOR, Sir:

The recent puerile utterances from opposition Member of Parliament and Vice-President Mikael Phillips and Deputy General Secretary Basil Waite clearly demonstrate a deficiency in their behaviour. They are clearly in breach of the Political Code of Conduct.

They both apologised, but is that enough weight to compensate for such derogatory comments?

NURVILLE MCLEOD

nurvillegeorgemcleod@gmail.

com