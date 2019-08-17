Soul Wounds Can Heal confab a success, says organiser

The premier staging of the spiritual empowerment conference, dubbed ‘Soul Wounds Can Heal’, which happened last Saturday, saw many attendees, according to its conceptualiser, leaving the Church of God of Prophecy in Seaforth, St. Thomas, with answered prayers, reconciled relationships and a new zeal at life.

The woman of God behind the move, Garcianne Morrison, told Family & Religion that the event exceeded her expectations, with God showing up from start to finish.

“My intention was to bring deliverance, restoration and freedom to the minds and hearts of the body of Christ, through Jesus Christ. The Lord showed up and exceeded my expectations. People were slain in the spirit and our worship sessions opened the gates of Heaven.

“We also witnessed powerful speakers who really allowed the Lord to direct their every move. It was a blessing to see souls being blessed and people receiving the undiluted Word of God,” she said.

MOVING TESTIMONIES

Morrison revealed that the various testimonies that were shared throughout the life-changing session moved many to tears and gave the necessary reassurance to those who were on the brink of giving up.

Among the victory reports coming out of the conference is the restoration of at least three marriages, Morrison shared.

“There was a young lady who was about to give up on her marriage because her husband had done something that hurt her, and she felt as though she couldn’t forgive him.

“During the service, she had to leave and run home to make it right with him. She forgave him.

“People have also testified of being hurt and wounded, but have now been strengthened and renewed for the journey again,” she said, adding that all the glory for the event’s success belongs to God as she couldn’t have done it if it had not been for His divine intervention and glorious works.

One of the many lessons coming out of the Soul Wounds Can Heal Conference, Morrison pointed out, is that wounds are a necessary part of life and development.

According to her, “Because of them and the experiences of your past you are able to face certain trials without crumbling. You are also able to speak to someone who is going through the same thing you went through using first-hand knowledge. If you weren’t abused, then you wouldn’t be able to effectively speak to someone who is being abused. Likewise, if you weren’t an alcoholic or stuck on crack, you won’t be able to relate to same.

“So, though it may not seem like it at the moment, know that later it will all make sense. Your deliverance will deliver others,” she said.

