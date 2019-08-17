The Temple of Light Centre to host ‘unlocking abundance masterclass’

From October 25 to 27, The Temple of Light Centre for Spiritual Living, located at 6 Fairway Avenue, Kingston 10, will be hosting a three-day masterclass at Jewel Dunn’s River Resort and Spa in St Ann.

Under the theme, ‘Life is precious, handle with prayer’, the event will focus on helping participants “to unlock an abundant life through the power of affirmative prayer”. It will be led by internationally renowned speaker, author and life coach, the Reverend Eugene Holden, “who has been a student of the science of mind and spirit for over 30 years”.

“Like music, prayer is universal, and all prayer works because there is a universal law that responds to everything we think, say and feel. We must pray, knowing that it is God’s good pleasure to give us the Kingdom. It is our responsibility to say yes and take what has already been given. These prayers aren’t about begging God, but acknowledging that divine goodness is never withheld from us,” he said.

The science of mind and spirit teaches how people can all be free from the bondage of sickness, poverty and unhappiness – all through focused prayer, he said. Your thoughts, therefore, are also important, he will tell the gathering, because “as a man thinks, so is he”. Thus, each individual must seek to learn what not to think, but how to think.

Rev Holden is also expected to lend his expertise and understanding of affirmative prayer “in manifesting a life free of lack”. He believes there is a surplus of everything, including creative ideas which can be translated into sustained financial prosperity.

In addition to writing monthly affirmations for the Science of Mind magazine, Holden managed the World Ministry of Prayer at Center for Spiritual Living Home Office based in Colorado for 10 years. He is also a Tai Chi practitioner; energy healer and musician.

The event will take the form of a series of workshops in which participants will be taken through Holden’s five-step path in affirmative prayer, which includes recognition, unification, realisation, thanksgiving and release. By incrementally building on each step, individuals will be able to release themselves from victim mentality and shift affirmative prayer practice from simply words to meaningful, prosperous and ever-expanding living.

The activities start with a welcome reception on the Friday. On the Saturday, the main masterclass will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. while participants return from enjoying the resort from 5 to 7 p.m. for the evening session. On Sunday (October 27), there will be an optional service for “those wanting to connect deeper spiritually”. A think-tank session will take place from 10 a.m. to noon. Departure is at 2:30. The cost for the workshop includes transportation, accommodation and workshop materials.

Next week: Find out more about The Temple of Light Centre for Spiritual Living.