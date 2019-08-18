29-y-o man held under SOE in Westmoreland slapped with rape, abduction charges

A 29-year-old man who was arrested under state of emergency regulations in Westmoreland has been slapped with rape and abduction charges.

The police say Romando Kerr, an upholsterer of Wharf Road, Smithfield is suspected of being involved in several instances of sexual crimes in the parish.

He was charged on Friday by detectives from the Savanna-la-Mar Criminal Investigations Branch following what has been described as intense investigations that led to him being placed on an identification parade where he was positively identified.

Kerr was brought before the court where investigators updated the presiding judge on the status of the investigation.

He is scheduled to face the Westmoreland Parish Court on Tuesday.

