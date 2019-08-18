Fake cop arrested, firearm seized

A man who purported to be a law enforcement officer was arrested after he was found in possession of a firearm and ammunition on Lyndale Avenue, Kingston 20 yesterday.

The Constant Spring police report that they went to a sports bar about 11:45 p.m. as part of an operation. They say during a search of patrons, one Ruger 9mm pistol with a magazine containing eight 9mm rounds of ammunition was taken from the man’s waistband.

He attempted to mislead the police by telling them he is a member of the security forces and a licensed firearm holder.

However, the police say investigations proved his claim to be untrue. He was subsequently taken into custody in relation to the incident.

His identity is being withheld at this time, pending further investigations.

