Nineteen Jamaicans awarded 2019-20 Chevening scholarships

Nineteen young Jamaicans have been awarded Chevening Scholarships to pursue master’s degrees in the United Kingdom (UK).

According to the British High Commission in Kingston, the 2019-20 scholars were selected from a pool of over 200 shortlisted applicants.

Cheveners are selected each year based on their commitment to leading Jamaica’s development and growth.

In reacting to confirmation of this year’s cohort, British High Commissioner Asif Ahmad noted that one common experience he has enjoyed as a head of mission over the years is engaging with Chevening Scholars.

“I have seen off over 200 eager and excited people on their journey of discovery to the UK and then return home. I have also sought out past scholars and found out how they are using the experience,” said Ahmad, who previously served as British ambassador to the Philippines and Thailand.

“I participated in some of the selection interviews, and this is where the true passion of the best candidates comes through. I want to encourage people to apply for more diverse master’s subjects – food technology, artificial intelligence, sports, science.”

Scholarship recipients

This year’s Chevening Scholars are Abrahim Simmonds, Adrian Wellington, Ajani Jacobs, Akeem Mignott, Andrew Robinson, Chantelle Richardson, Dainalyn Swaby, Jeffrey Foreman, Jodi-Ann Stephenson, Lanvell Blake, Marchelle Williams, Najuequa Barnes, Odayne Haughton, Romaine Gordon, Shanoy Coombs, Sheneka Royal, Shereese Graham, Tameca Gordon, and Tishauna Mullings.

Applications for Chevening Scholarships to study in the UK for next year are open between August 5 and November 5, 2019, with applications to be submitted via www.chevening.org/apply.

Chevening Scholarships are awarded to individuals with demonstrable leadership potential who also have strong academic backgrounds. The scholarship offers full financial support for future leaders to study for any eligible master’s degree at any UK university while gaining access to a wide range of exclusive academic, professional, and cultural experiences.

Since the programme was created in 1983, over 50,000 outstanding professionals have had the opportunity to develop in the UK through Chevening. There are more than 1,500 scholarships on offer globally for the 2020-2021 academic year, demonstrating the UK’s ongoing commitment towards developing the leaders of tomorrow.