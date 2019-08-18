Texas man arrested on drug charges to appear in court on Friday

A Texas man was arrested yesterday at the Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, St James for breaches of the Dangerous Drugs Act.

He is 39-year-old Marcesa Lewis.

Reports are that Lewis checked in to board a flight to Houston when during screening a white substance resembling cocaine was found concealed in a wooden carving inside his luggage.

The weight of the drug is approximately one pound and has an estimated street value of $750,000.

He was subsequently charged for: Possession of Cocaine, Dealing in Cocaine and Attempting to Export Cocaine.

He is scheduled to appear in the St James Parish Court on Friday, August 23.

