American man charged following cocaine seizure in St James

The Narcotics Police arrested an American man at the Sangster International Airport in St James for breaches of Dangerous Drugs Act on Saturday.

He is 39-year-old Marcesa Lewis of Texas.

The police report that Lewis checked in to board a flight to Houston, Texas when during screening a white substance resembling cocaine was found concealed in a wooden carving inside his luggage.

According to the police, the drug weighed approximately one pound and has an estimated street value of $750,000.

He was subsequently charged with possession of cocaine, dealing in cocaine, and attempting to export cocaine.

He is scheduled to appear in the St James Parish Court on Friday.

