COK stages fifth back-to-school fair

The fifth staging of the COK Sodality Co-operative Credit Union’s Health and Back-to-School Fair, in association with the Jamaica Medical Doctors’ Association (JMDA), took place recently at the credit union’s corporate office on Slipe Road in Kingston.

Hundreds of members and their children attended the event, which provided patrons with the opportunity to have their back-to-school medicals and health checks completed. Financial consultation was also provided, and applications for loans and other financial services were also accomodated, as well as an opportunity for members to update their information.

The back-to-school medicals and health checks were done by the JMDA doctors, supported by personnel from the Heart Foundation of Jamaica and the Diabetes Association of Jamaica. The services provided included vision testing, weight checks, blood sugar and blood pressure testing, and urine analysis. A wide range of corporate exhibitors and other entities offered school supplies, pharmaceuticals geared mainly towards school-aged children, personal effects, and insurance, as well as serving refreshments. The day’s events also featured an outside broadcast and an entertainment package. Marketing manager at COK Larry Johnson explained that the credit union was proud to host the fair, which assisted members to prepare their children for the new school year in September.

“Our feedback is that the members look forward to the fair, and the numbers continue to grow. COK believes in contributing to initiatives that promote education and the health and welfare of our members and their children, and we believe our initiative contributes to those goals,” Johnson noted.