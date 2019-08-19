Illegal gun and ammunition held in St Ann, man charged

The Area 2 Fugitive Apprehension Team charged a man with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition following the seizure of a homemade shotgun and several rounds of ammunition in Harmonyvale district, Moneague, St Ann on Friday.

He is 25-year-old Daveroy Francis, farmer of Harmonyvale in the parish.

The Claremont Police report that about 12:45 a.m. the team was on operation in the area when a hut occupied by Francis was searched and the firearm and three 12-gauge cartridges found.

Francis was subsequently arrested and charged.

The police say Francis was wanted for illegal possession of firearm and wounding with intent.

A court date is to be set.

