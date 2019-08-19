Six motorcyclists implicated in New Kingston robberies arrested

Investigators in the St Andrew Central Division have arrested males, include minors, who they say have been allegedly involved in a spate of robberies using motorcycles.

They say the suspects were picked up in three separate incidents – on Old Hope Road, Half Way Tree Road and New Kingston in St Andrew – and three cellphones, handbags, and other items were seized.

The police say the ongoing operation began on August 4.

They say two of the males have so far been charged with robbery with aggravation, however their names are being withheld as all six are to face an identification parade in relation to other similar cases that are under investigation.

Investigators are asking victims of robberies, especially in the New Kingston Area to contact the St Andrew Central Criminal Investigation Branch at 876-926-8184/5 or 876-926-2551.

Additionally, the police are asking victims to cooperate with them in the event they are called to identify perpetrators.

