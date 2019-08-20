Drought affecting NWC systems in St Ann, Portland and St Mary

The National Water Commission (NWC) is reporting that 29 of its water supply systems in St Ann, Portland and St Mary continue to be affected by the ongoing drought, despite intermittent rainfall in some areas.

The NWC says 13 systems in St Ann recorded declining levels and are currently operating between nine and 50 percent, with both the Dawson Town and Content Pump Stations being taken out of service due to the unavailability of water.

While Portland and St Mary recorded nine and seven systems respectively being affected, with the Derry Hazzard, Fellowship Hall and Hunts Town facilities without water.

The NWC says with some sources having completely dried up, it has proved challenging for the water supply company to effectively service its customers in these parishes.

The agency has indicated that already several mitigation measures have been implemented, these include supply regulation, pressure management, storage building, and trucking.

However, the public is being advised to brace for further disruptions in their service.

The NWC is reminding customers to take the necessary steps to put in place adequate storage and to use water wisely when supplied through the pipes or by trucking.

