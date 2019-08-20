Firearm and ammunition seized in St James, five arrested

Five persons were arrested following the seizure of a firearm and several rounds of ammunition during a police-military operation on Dooney Corner in Salt Spring, St James.

The Montego Bay Police report that about 5:30 Monday morning a premises was searched and one AK-47 assault rifle along with fifteen 7.6 rounds of ammunition was found in a garbage bag in the backyard.

The five persons were subsequently arrested.

Their identities are being withheld pending further investigations by the police.

