Owen Speid installed as new JTA president

Owen Speid, principal of the Rousseau Primary School in St Andrew, was last night installed as president of the Jamaica Teachers' Association (JTA).

Speid was sworn in during an investiture ceremony held on the first day of the JTA's 55th annual conference at the Hilton Rose Hall Resort in Montego Bay, St James.

He succeeds Dr Garth Anderson.

Speid is a graduate of the Titchfield High School, the Mico Teachers' College, and the Western Carolina University in the United States.

He also pursued part-time studies in Marketing as a student of the University of Technology (UTech) and briefly worked as a life insurance agent.

In his 30 years as an educator, beginning in 1989, Speid served as a teacher at the Mona Heights Primary School and as principal of the Port Royal Primary School, before taking on his current position as head of Rousseau Primary School in 2012.

As a member of the JTA for 30 years, Speid has served as the parish president for St Andrew and as a member of the organisation's General Council and the Central Executive.

He has also published several newspaper articles on educational issues for over a decade.

