'Reckless' Dunrobin Avenue driver to meet with police

The driver of the black Mercedes Benz motorcar which was captured on video and shared via social media driving recklessly on a major public thoroughfare has been contacted by the police.

The video went viral on social media last week after the vehicle was recorded driving recklessly at the intersection of Dunrobin Avenue and Dukharan Avenue in St Andrew.

The police say the driver has agreed to meet with the head of the Public Safety and Traffic Enforcement Branch, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Bishop Dr Gary Welsh, this afternoon at the location where the infraction took place.

The driver's action has been strongly condemned by members of the public.

