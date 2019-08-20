Traffic restriction along Junction Road in St Mary

The movement of traffic along the Junction road in St Mary will be restricted over the next three weeks to facilitate the ongoing road rehabilitation project.

The restriction will take effect on Thursday, August 22 and will remain in place between 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. daily.

Manager of Communication and Customer Services at the National Works Agency (NWA), Stephen Shaw, explains that the restriction is necessary as activities will be ramped up during the closure.

He says the aim is to accelerate the progress of the road improvement in order to achieve substantial completion by the end of October.

During the six-hour closure, vehicular traffic will not be allowed to use the section of roadway between Broadgate and the Westmoreland Bridge.

In light of this, the NWA is urging motorists to use alternative routes, where possible, until the works are complete.

Alternate routes include the roadway through Grande Hole and Richmond or the North Coast Highway.

The road rehabilitation project focuses on the five-kilometre stretch from Broadgate to Agualta Vale and is being undertaken at a cost of $597 million.

The NWA says the project is currently 55% complete.

