Transport Authority clarifies tracking requirements for public passenger vehicles

The Transport Authority is clarifying what is says is misinformation in the public regarding the number of companies that may be utilised by public passenger operators to install tracking devices on their vehicles.

The authority says it had initially selected four companies which met specifically articulated criteria through which owners of public passenger vehicles could access the services.

It notes that Transport Minister Robert Montague had disclosed in his Sectoral presentation in June that owners are able to obtain tracking devices through any company of their choice, but will, however, be required to provide proof of installation and an activity report from their tracking system for the last 30 days, on request by the authority.

The regulator is reminding public transport operators that the installation of tracking devices on their vehicles will shortly become mandatory.

It is currently so for new applicants, the transport authority notes.

The Transport Authority says the installation of tracking devices on public passenger vehicles is another mechanism being used to monitor and address matters relating to safety and security within the public passenger transport sector.

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.