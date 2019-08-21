Draft of National Spatial Plan to be completed by December - Vaz

A draft of the National Spatial Plan, which will outline the governance framework for the optimal and effective use and management of Jamaica’s natural resources is to be completed by December 2019.

This was disclosed by Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Daryl Vaz, who said the drafting of this modern national physical plan under phase two of the NSP project will update the 1978 National Physical Plan which has been in existence for over 30 years.

“The Plan will…provide the strategic spatial framework to guide national development and investment decision-making,” he said, while addressing the opening of the National Spatial Plan Technical Symposium and launch of phase two of the National Spatial Plan’s development at the Spanish Court Hotel in New Kingston on Tuesday.

Vaz noted that the Plan will identify priorities for the spatial planning and development of human settlements, commercial and industrial developments, and improvement of infrastructure for public utilities and social amenities.

“It will support long-term development that promotes more sustainable land use patterns. The NSP will guide spatial planning and development at the national level and at the local level by guiding the preparation of local development plans and development orders,” he informed.

Vaz said the spatial plan, which will greatly improve the development application and review process, will also address the major challenges of disaster risk reduction and climate change response, while protecting the environment and enhancing the quality of the built environment.

“As a Government, we are committed to making development sustainable, as we adapt as best as we can to climate change and protect the environment while creating jobs to drive the engine of economic growth in Jamaica. The NSP: 2020-2040 will be an important tool towards this achievement,” he said.

Importantly, under this second phase of the NSP project, a National Spatial Planning Information Technology Platform is to be developed and will be used for the dissemination of planning information to guide spatial development at the national, regional and local levels.

