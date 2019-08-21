Gas prices up $0.38, diesel up $1.39 tomorrow

The state-owned oil refinery Petrojam will increase the price per litre for both E-87 and E-90 grades of gasolene tomorrow by $0.38.

Additionally, Petrojam says the price per litre for automotive diesel and ultra-low sulphur diesel will go up by $1.39 and $1.56, respectively.

It says kerosene will cost $1.40 more per litre as of tomorrow as well.

However, the cost for the butane and propane varieties of cooking gas will go down by 65 cents and 67 cents, respectively.

Petroleum marketing companies will add their margins to the above mentioned price adjustments.

