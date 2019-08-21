Jamaica projected to miss below 300 road deaths target - Hare

Director of the Road Safety Unit in the Ministry of Transport, Kenute Hare, says that the country will not meet its target of keeping road fatalities below 300, which he says is projected to increase.

The Unit, in its latest crash report, has indicated that 276 persons have been killed in traffic crashes since the start of the year.

It says of this figure, vulnerable road users such as motorcyclists, pedestrians, pedalcyclists and pillions, account for 64 per cent of fatalities.

It adds that fatalities for 2019 are projected to increase by three per cent when compared with 2018.

Last year, the country recorded a total of 389 road fatalities.

The Unit is projecting that Jamaica will end the year with 400 deaths.

Hare is appealing to motorists to reduce their speed and exercise caution on the nation’s roads.

“We are appealing to drivers to cut their speed and look out for vulnerable road users. Never overtake at a bend or at a junction or unnecessarily; never drive in a manner that will prove offensive to other road users. In addition, always use their seatbelts, ensure passengers in the vehicle utilise them as well as, and children are securely fastened in the correct protective devices.”

Statistics from the Unit also highlight that males account for majority of road fatalities.

Of the 278, 89 per cent (247) were males and 11 per cent (31) were females.

“Road users must obey the rules of the road at all times. We cannot afford to lose anyone else, slow down and save lives as we approach the new school year,” Hare said.

