RJRGLEANER expands services at Orange Street, Montego Bay

AS The RJRGLEANER Communications Group continues to improve its business efficiencies as a merged entity, The Gleaner Company (Media) Limited team and operations have now merged with the RJR and TVJ operations at 23 Orange Street in Montego Bay.

The print operations were relocated from King Street to Orange Street on August 14, continuing the consolidation of operations of the expanded group. A few months ago, the group also consolidated the radio transmission operations of Power 106FM and Music 99FM with those of RJR, HITZ and FAME at the Flower Hill location, also in St James.

RJRGLEANER’s position as a credible, independent and strong media player has been built on prudent financial decisions, improvements in efficiencies and productivity. The strong customer focus of the group has led it to ensuring that clients and customers can access all services through a singular location in western Jamaica.

All media services provided by the group to its customers and clients are also now available through its Ocho Rios, St Ann, office at Shop #16, Pointe Plaza, and from its central Jamaica office at Shop #21 at Midway Mall in Mandeville, Manchester. Full services are available from the group at 7 North Street, Kingston, and 32 Lyndhurst Road in St Andrew.

Recently, the group reported to the Jamaica Stock Exchange a significant improvement in its first-quarter financial performance as at the end of June 2019. After-tax profit of $24 million for the quarter compared favourably with an after-tax loss of $70 million in the comparable quarter last year – a turnaround of $94 million in the quarter.