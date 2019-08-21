Sagicor Life launches health insurance plan for schoolers

Sagicor Life Jamaica has rolled out a health insurance plan for youth up to age 21 who are currently enrolled in school.

The School Companion plan provides medical expense coverage for students at the primary or preparatory and secondary levels and seeks to fill the gap of affordable health insurance coverage for children and youth.

Nicola Leo-Rhynie, vice president, Employee Benefits Division, Sagicor Life, said School Companion is an affordable plan that will serve to extend insurance coverage to some of the most vulnerable in society.

“School Companion reflects Sagicor’s commitment to youth and to improving access to health services. The insurance coverage is being offered through the schools as a direct, convenient and inexpensive way for parents to enroll children and we believe this will have significant impact on families right across Jamaica,” Leo-Rhynie said.

Premiums for the School Companion plan starts at $4,900 for the year.

To enroll, parents and guardians are required to complete enrolment forms, which are available online, at schools and from Sagicor’s financial advisors. Forms can be taken to any Sagicor Life or Paymaster locations to process payment of premiums. The completed enrolment forms, along with payment receipts, must then be submitted to the students’ schools.

Each student who is enrolled will be provided with a swipe card to access health services. Benefits include in-hospital services, prescription drugs, out-patient care, specialised consultation, diagnostic services, and dental and optical benefits.

Coverage under the School Companion plan becomes effective in September; however, the enrolment forms are now available for completion. The application period for enrolment for the new academic year closes in December 2019.

