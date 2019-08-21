Shorter men, women can join JCF; maths no longer required - Police force seeks to enlist 400 recruits from western Jamaica

Western Bureau:

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) will be seeking to sign up hundreds of young persons from western Jamaica as it stages a major recruitment drive at Rusea’s High School in Lucea, Hanover, tomorrow.

“The aim is to recruit some 400 persons, so if you are from the parishes of Hanover, Westmoreland, St James or Trelawny, and you are qualified and have an interest in a career in the JCF, you are welcome to show up for this recruitment exercise,” said Superintendent Sharon Beeput, the commanding officer for Hanover. “The exercise will start at 8 a.m. sharp.”

According to Beeput, while the force is looking primarily for applicants between the ages of 17 and 30 years old, a person over the age of 30 who has qualifications from a recognised tertiary institution would be given an opportunity to be part of the process.

“All applicants must have a minimum of three CSEC (Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate) subjects, inclusive of English language. Mathematics is no longer a requirement,” said Beeput. “Male applicants must be at least 5 feet, 5 inches in height and weigh no less than 130 pounds. The females must be at least five feet, three inches, and weigh at least 120 pounds,” said Beeput. “The height and weight have been waived from the normal 5 feet, 7 inches and 135 pounds for men, and 5 feet, 5 inches and 125 pounds for women.

“We are basically trying to make it as easy as possible for those who want to join so we have changed the height and weight requirement,” said Beeput.

Beeput is asking all applicants to take along valid identification (passport, national ID or driver’s licence, four passport-size photographs certified by a justice of the peace, birth certificate, taxpayer registration number, National Insurance Scheme (NIS) number – if 17 years old, this is optional; and academic certificates.

“The written examination, which they will be required to do, will consist of two parts. The first part will be an essay on a selected topic. The applicant will have 45 minutes to complete this task,” said Beeput. “The second part consists of 10 basic mathematics questions, 20 civics questions, and 40 English questions.”

adrian.frater@gleanerjm.com