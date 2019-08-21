St Bess farmers lose $45 million due to massive fire

The Agriculture Ministry is moving swiftly to assist approximately 47 farmers who were affected by fire in Flagaman, St Elizabeth last Friday.

Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry, J.C. Hutchinson, said the Ministry will be providing topsoil, grass, seeds, fertiliser, and sprays to enable the farmers to regain solid footing.

“I have spoken to the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry and we are assessing the situation to see what we can do to assist them as soon as possible,” Hutchinson said.

He was speaking on Tuesday following a tour of sections of the approximately 200 acres of land that was gutted by the massive fire.

The blaze spread to several sections of the farming belt destroyed crops such as melon and cantaloupe and farming equipment.

Preliminary losses are estimated at $45million.

In his remarks, Zonal Director of the Rural Agricultural Development Authority’s (RADA) Western Region, Glenville Hall, pledged support for the farmers.

Hall also urged the farmers to exercise caution when lighting fires, especially during drought conditions.

During the tour, Hutchinson was joined by Member of Parliament for St Elizabeth South Western and State Minister in the Ministry, Floyd Green, in whose constituency Flagaman is located, a team from the Ministry, RADA and the National Irrigation Commission.

