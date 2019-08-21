Welsh to launch probe into 'real' Dunrobin Avenue driver

Danae Hyman, Online Reporter

Head of the Public Safety and Traffic Enforcement Branch, Assistant Commissioner, Bishop Dr Gary Welsh, says he will be launching an investigation to identify the 'real' driver of the black Mercedes Benz captured on video driving recklessly along a section of Dunrobin Avenue in St Andrew recently.

Yesterday, Dennis Dietrih, a personal assistant to West Indies cricketer Andre Russell, said he was the driver and was allowed to apologise to the public after agreeing to meet with members of the police force, including Welsh, where the incident occurred.

However, hours later, another video surfaced on social media showing a different angle.

READ: Reckless 'stunt' driver apologises to public

However, hours later, another video surfaced on social media showing a different angle.





In photo: A screengrab from the viral video of a motorist driving recklessly at the Dunrobin and Dukharan avenues intersection in St Andrew.

In this second video, the driver, after completing the stunt, stopped, rolled down the passenger window and spoke to persons standing along the road.

In that footage, Russell was seen in the passenger seat and an unidentified male, who appeared to be of a dark complexion, in the driver’s seat.

Though partly hidden from view, the driver’s skin tone appeared different from Dietrih, who is of a light complexion.

In light of the new information, Welsh, in an interview with The Gleaner today, urged the person who recorded the second video to come forward to assist the investigation.

"I would like a statement from the person who recorded the video, so I can go after pursuing whoever was driving. In building my case, I have to start with someone who is willing to come in and say ‘My name is John, and I used such an equipment to record this video’. The court would like to find out if anyone has modified it since then," Welsh said.

Further, an appeal is also being made to persons who witnessed the incident.

Welsh said that, following the investigation, a case file will be prepared, which he said would guide what action will be taken.

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.