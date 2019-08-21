Woman killed and house set ablaze in Portland

Gareth Davis Sr, Gleaner Writer

A 52-year-old security guard is on the run after allegedly stabbing to death his common-law wife and setting her house ablaze in the Olivere Housing Scheme in Buff Bay, Portland, last night.

The deceased has been identified as 50-year-old Maureen Johnson, a resident of Buff Bay.

The two reportedly had a long-standing domestic dispute, which took a turn for the worst on Tuesday.

It is reported that the two had a heated argument that morning, which allegedly turned physical.

The man reportedly had to be physically removed from atop the woman by her daughters during the incident.

Police sources said that after the tension was diffused, the security guard left the scene but later returned to the woman’s house about 8:00 p.m and allegedly attacked her.

He reportedly stabbed her in the neck.

Police sources also said that the man subsequently set the house on fire and later fled the scene.

The fire department was summoned and upon their arrival, the house was engulfed in flames.

One unit from the Buff Bay fire department extinguished the blaze.

The burnt remains of the woman were found lying on the veranda during cooling down operations.

A firefighter, who asked not to be named, said that based on their investigation, the woman’s death was not caused by the fire or smoke inhalation, but rather from what he described as “multiple stab wounds.”

