Anderson orders probe into Dunrobin Avenue 'stunt' driver

Commissioner of Police Major General Antony Anderson says he has instructed that the case of the identity of the driver of the black Mercedes Benz captured on video driving recklessly along a section of Dunrobin Avenue in St Andrew recently be further investigated.

In a statement today, Anderson said the police will keep the public informed.

The police are now searching for the real driver of the car after new footage emerged.

On Tuesday, a personal assistant to West Indies cricketer Andre Russell, said he was the driver and was allowed to apologise to the public after agreeing to meet with members of the police force, including Head of the Public Safety and Traffic Enforcement Branch, Assistant Commissioner, Bishop Dr Gary Welsh, where the incident occurred.

However, hours later, another video surfaced on social media showing a different angle.



In photo: A screengrab from the viral video of a motorist driving recklessly at the Dunrobin and Dukharan avenues intersection in St Andrew.

In this second video, the driver, after completing the stunt, stopped, rolled down the passenger window and spoke to persons standing along the road.

In that footage, Russell was seen in the passenger seat and an unidentified male, who appeared to be of a dark complexion, in the driver’s seat.

Though partly hidden from view, the driver’s skin tone appeared different from Dietrih, who is of a light complexion.

