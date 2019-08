Monique Grange (right), Windalco’s information & public affairs officer makes a presentation of a symbolic cheque valued at $500,000 to Nadeen Waugh (left), director of the Jamaica National Children’s Home, and Yanique Thomas-Shepherd, deputy director in charge of administration. The money is to assist with back-to-school and other expenses for the 41 children affected by the fire at the Jamaica National Children’s Home on August 9.