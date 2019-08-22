Free Town residents get medical attention and school supplies

FREE TOWN, Clarendon:

Some 200 children and adults from Free Town and surrounding environs last Friday enjoyed free medical care, blood pressure, diabetes checks and pap smear tests at the Miracle Tabernacle Free Town Church of God of Prophecy in Clarendon.

The health fair and back-to-school event, organised by the outreach arm of the institution, was a welcomed relief for many parents who were unable to afford the medical.

Children also received backpacks and school supplies. Zebulah Aiken, pastor of the church and director of the Free Town Church of God of Prophecy Outreach Foundation, said she was encouraged by the large number of persons who attended the event.

“This year was particularly challenging for us and we didn’t receive the kind of sponsorship we needed. Still, the thought of letting them down saw us digging deep into our resources to make it happen,” she said, adding that the church is there to do more than share the word. For her, there is nothing more tangible in showing and telling of God’s love than sowing into the lives of those in the communities they serve.

Aiken expressed thanks to those who partnered with the foundation to ensure the event was a success.

“The Clarendon Health Department and the Lions Club of May Pen were a major boost to the fair,” she said, also singling out overseas sponsors Tanya Taylor, Melonie Sterling and Maica Impact Foundation, who ensured the children had school supplies.