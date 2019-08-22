Graphic artist charged with possession of fake notes gets bail

Graphic artist Ramon Seeriram of Red Hills, St Andrew, who was allegedly found with counterfeit notes in both local and foreign currencies, has been granted $300,000 bail with surety.

Seeriram was ordered to return to the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on September 27.

The allegations are that sometime this month, the police conducted a search at Seeriram's house and found counterfeit notes in United States dollars and local currency.

He later was charged with possession of counterfeit notes.

Attorneys-at-law Hugh Wildman and Faith Gordon, in applying for bail on his behalf, argued that the Crown could not prove the case against Seeriram when his explanation was taken into consideration.

The lawyers said that Seeriram had explained to the police that he had the notes to improve his skill as a graphic artist to capture images and had no intention to pass them off as genuine currency.

The lawyers said that mere possession of the currency could not substantiate the charge because the Crown had to prove that Seeriram had the intention to trade with them as genuine currency.

