ICWI: Created to serve

Many believe that we are stewards; here to take care of what we have and also take care of each other. It is therefore our responsibility as stewards to serve when we see a need. It is on this basis that the Insurance Company of the West Indies (ICWI) was born; a company which has been serving for the last 50 years, and continues to do so.

The idea of having an insurance company of this calibre was born just before Jamaica gained Independence, but was officially launched in 1969.

“The Insurance Company of the West Indies was born at a time when there were very few locally owned life, health or general insurance companies and the insurance academically qualified individuals were to be found in the life insurance sector only,” said Paul Lalor, president of ICWI.

“The period leading up to Jamaica’s Independence experienced an extraordinary ground-swell of nationalism which became the precursor to the mood for the ‘Jamaicanization’ of the financial services sector and the growth opportunities both personal and corporate that have resulted,” he continued.

With a focus on service and a tag line to match, ‘Serving You is all we do’, the company has grown steadfastly over the years. According to Lalor, service is taken seriously on all levels, and is the reason they go above and beyond to appeal and satisfy the company’s customer base.

“Ensuring that the company offers excellent products with unique benefits and superb protection is paramount in our thinking,” he stated. “In all that we do we must always put the customers’ needs, and ever-changing wants first. Ease of access and ease of doing business with the company has always been at the forefront of the company’s planning.”

vanessa.james@gleanerjm.com