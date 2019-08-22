JDF says it's ready to assist in rescue mission for missing fishermen

The Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) has responded to a media report which stated that the Coast Guard was in the process of attempting to rescue 12 fishermen who are lost at sea.

In a statement this morning, a JDF spokesperson said that the force’s Maritime and Air Operation Centre has no information about missing persons who are lost at sea or in danger at sea.

The spokesperson further said that the army's maritime and air components stand ready to launch search and rescue missions for persons who are lost or in danger at sea.

Anyone with information on the case is being urged to contact the JDF Duty Officer at 876-906-8654 or 876-960-8776 and pass on the information in order for the required response mechanism to be initiated.

