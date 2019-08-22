St James Health Department bolstering mosquito control programme

The St James Health Department has bolstered its mosquito control programme by recruiting additional personnel to carry out activities across the parish.

Chief Public Health Inspector for St James, Lennox Wallace, told JIS that 64 aides have been employed to assist the core team of 11 vector control officers.

This, he pointed out, now enables the department to execute programmed activities more widely and quickly across the parish, adding that they are better able to “effectively disrupt the cycle of the mosquitoes.”

This is a key boost to the programme, the second phase of which commenced in July and runs until December.

Another, Wallace informed, will be the ramping up of activities with the commencement of night operations come September.

He indicated that the team, which will be involved in this engagement, has been prepared and is raring to go.

Wallace explained that the group will be ensuring that business establishments, in particular, are fulfilling public health requirements and stipulations by several other entities including the National Water Commission and National Environment and Planning Agency.

