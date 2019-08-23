Clarendon bar operator on firearm, assault charges gets $100,000 bail

Bar operator Bevon Tomlinson of Bryan's Land, Clarendon, who is charged with illegal possession of firearm and assault, has been granted $100,000 bail with surety.

He is to return to the Manchester Parish Court on August 30.

Allegations are that earlier this month the complainant was sitting in a motorcar near Tomlinson's bar.

It is further alleged that Tomlinson went to the right side of the car where the complainant was seated, pointed a gun and threatened to shoot him.

A report was made to the police and Tomlinson was arrested and charged.

Attorney-at-law Ashford Meikle, in applying for bail, argued that the complainant was making public mischief by giving a report that Tomlinson assaulted him by pointing a firearm at him.

Meikle further argued that Tomlinson was not a licensed firearm holder and was never in possession of a firearm.

The attorney described the accused as a well-respected person in his community and the father of two young children, adding that he was not a gang member

Senior Resident Magistrate Desiree Alleyne granted Tomlinson bail and warned him to keep the peace.

