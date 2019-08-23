Competitors fired up, ready for PAN 2019 Regional 1

In an effort to highlight the economic impact of the numerous pan vendors across the island, CB Foods continues its annual initiative, which began in 2004, in search of the island’s top pan chicken man or woman.

Tomorrow, Folly Oval in Portland brings the heat with 35 pan chicken vendors from the parishes of St Thomas, Kingston and St Andrew, St Catherine, St Ann, St Mary, Portland, and Trelawny. Each will showcase their culinary skills at Regional 1 of PAN 2019 with the hopes of advancing to the grand final, which will be held on October 27 in St Ann.

“In honour of year 15, we are making it more about ‘Living Better with CB Foods’. All partners, without hesitation, have embraced the change and will tailor their activations to align with the ‘Live Better’ movement. CB Foods is expanding this beyond the PAN series by helping schools rework their canteen menus to ensure they are serving more nutritious food options,” explained CB Foods Assistant Brand Manager Nicole Hall.

She further explained what was in store for patrons at PAN 2019.

‘We will be sharing information on how to become your own boss through our Bad Dawg entrepreneurship programme, how to acquire a ‘PAN Man’ loan courtesy of JNSBL (Jamaica National Small Business Loan), and much more. Patrons can also look out for Wisynco’s recycling competition, the annual Miracle Sauce competition, and lots of giveaways and prizes from our PAN partners, including National.”

She continued: “Not many events have the legacy and tenure of PAN. CB Foods is proud of what PAN has become, and this would not have been possible without our PAN partners adopting the dream for all these years. PAN continues to be a highly anticipated family food festival, now with a greater mission. We want to empower people to make better decisions for themselves, care for their neighbours, and support local enterprises for a better Jamaica.”

Long-standing partner

Red Stripe has been a long-standing PAN partner and this year promises to be another memorable one.

“We’ve been happy to partner with an initiative that supports the pan culture as vendors across the island have creatively infused Red Stripe Beer into their pan chicken recipes, so much so that our partnership with CB Foods extended through our summer promotion ‘Chicken & Beer’. All summer long, we’ve been encouraging everyone to link up with family and friends, fire up the grill, and enjoy the better-tasting chicken with a great-tasting Red Stripe Beer”, said Reshima Kelly, junior brand manager of Red Stripe Beer and innovations.

She added, “We don’t want to give too much away, but at PAN 2019 patrons can look forward to great food pairings as that’s our main focus. Expect ice-cold beer, good vibes, and an experience to remember.”

The JN Group, through its member companies JNSBL, JN Money Services, and JN Bank, is again a major sponsor of PAN 2019.

“We are delighted to participate in CB PAN 2019. This year’s community focus is of great interest to us as we champion strong community connections. As an organisation dedicated to improving the lives of all Jamaicans, we have seen the impact of remittances, access to funding, as well as savings and investments, on the establishing and maintaining of small businesses and job creation in communities across the island.

“We are committed to the growth of MSMEs (micro, small and medium enterprises) and the development of communities. Consequently, the JN Group will participate in the community workshops, where all finalists from the regional competitions will benefit,” said a statement from the JN Group.

The statement continued, “In addition, the top three winners of the competition will benefit from a combined prize of $300,000, as well as an interest-free loan. The top three finalists will receive free money transfer, for a year, while the top 10 winners will receive pre-approved credit cards.”

Special offerings

The JN Group also has special offerings for patrons attending PAN 2019. They will have the opportunity to sign up for the JN Money Card, the safest and most convenient way to receive funds from loved ones overseas, and earn a chance to win $10,000. Patrons will also be able to apply for the JNSBL pan and back-to-school loans, on special throughout the period, and the first 20 persons to sign up for JN Bank’s 24-week Partna Plan will receive a $500 bonus, which will be redeemable at any branch.

The PAN finalists will compete in a live 60-minute cook-off. A winner and runner-up from each parish will be chosen to advance to the grand final. Each parish winner will receive $50,000 in cash, in addition to numerous prizes from several partners, including National Baking Company, Miracle Tomato Ketchup, NuPak Foil, and Walkerswood. Runners-up will also receive $30,000, among other prizes.

For the past four years, Miracle Tomato Ketchup has been a partner, and participants will create their signature Miracle sauce for a chance to win cash and prizes.

All competitors are vetted and selected through the Social Development Commission.

The participants in Regional 1 of PAN 2019:

- St Thomas: Erica Johnson, Dushane Robinson, Kerisa Wright, Tricia Nicholas, and Ronald Peart;

- Kingston and St Andrew: Miguel Turner, Linden West, Leebert Murphy, Franklyn Mason, and Jessica Dunn;

- St Catherine: Morris Johnson, Chevannee Edwards, Camilla Stewart, Denroy Bloomfield, and Dorrette Campbell;

- St Ann: Jermaine Thompson, Cassandra Tomlinson, Kamaria Johnson, Denton Gordon, and Alicia Campbell;

- St Mary: Latoya Prawl Addison, Marilyn Blake, Rashawn Robinson, Toney McLennon, and Wendy Simmonds;

- Portland: Dwayne Ford, Ricardo Jackson, Merrick Carby, Rosian Lewis, and Phyllis Lothian;

- Trelawny: Kevan Laing, Junior Atkinson, Kemar Stewart, O’Brien Gordon, and Lovelett Moodie.

In true PAN fashion, there will be something in store for everyone attending the event. Aside from the entertainment delights for the adults, and also adults can look forward to the Monster Milk Kiddies’ Village, which has been a big hit since its inception.

Patrons will enjoy succulent and specially priced pan chicken at only $400 throughout the day and bar deals courtesy of PAN partners Wisynco (through its Wata, Tru-Juice and Coca-Cola brands) and Red Stripe.

Comedians Dufton ‘Duffy’ Shepherd and the ‘Fluffy Diva’, Miss Kitty, will guide the day’s proceedings, including onstage activities and giveaways courtesy of PAN partners.

Partners for PAN 2019 are National Baking Company, JN Bank, JN Money Services, JNSBL, Miracle Tomato Ketchup, Monster Milk, Red Stripe, Tru-Juice, Wata, Sparkling Wata, NuPak Foil, TVJ, The Gleaner, The Star, Walkerswood, Pure National Ice, and Main Event Group.

The event starts at noon and runs until 8 p.m. Admission remains free to the public.