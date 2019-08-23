Education Ministry to undertake water shortage survey

Minister with responsibility for Education, Karl Samuda, says the Ministry will be conducting surveys in short order to assess water shortages in affected schools across the country.

Addressing the Jamaica Teachers’ Association 55th Annual Conference in St James on Wednesday, Samuda said the assessment will be done with a view to having the installation of water tanks and the necessary piping to bring the commodity to institutions affected by dry spells and inconsistent supply.

“In addition, discussions will be held with the National Water Commission to secure regular supplies of water to serve all affected schools,” Samuda explained.

“A survey will also be undertaken within each [education] region to ensure that this important matter is dealt with expeditiously. That survey I wish to have conducted within a month at the outset so that plans can be put in place to effect change immediately,” he added.

In the meantime, Samuda charged the teachers to play their part to bring about positive change in the lives of the country’s future generations.

“[The Education Ministry] partners with you so that collectively we can make a difference, because you are the most essential group of people in the effort to create an atmosphere where we can grow and prosper, and you must view yourselves as that,” he said.

