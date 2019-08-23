Gun seized following dispute at transport centre in Westmoreland

A Parabellum nine millimetre pistol along with five 9 millimetre rounds of ammunition was seized by the police in Negril, Westmoreland on Thursday.

One man was taken into custody in connection with the seizure.

The Negril Police report that a team was on an operation in the area when they were alerted to the transportation centre where a dispute involving a firearm was in progress.

On their arrival, the police say the area was searched and the firearm and ammunition, which they say was hidden in a house in the vicinity of the transport centre, was recovered.

The identity of the man taken into custody is being withheld pending further investigations.

