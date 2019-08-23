Jamaica to host traffic crash and black box investigation symposium

The Ministry of Transport in collaboration with the Caribbean Maritime University (CMU) will host the region's inaugural symposium on traffic crash investigation and black box analysis next week.

The event will be held at the CMU campus in Kingston from Monday, August 26 to Wednesday, August 28.

The Ministry says the symposium will address contemporary issues in the traffic crash investigation as well as detail the significance of the black box recorders in modern motor vehicles.

It says the symposium is in accordance with its Pillar 5 - Activity 5 of the United Nations Decade of Action for Road Safety (2011–2020) which posited that there should be a thorough investigation into the crash and application of an effective legal response on road deaths and injuries and therefore encourage fair settlements and justice for the bereaved and injured.

