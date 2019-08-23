Male suspect who disarmed policeman captured

The police are reporting that the suspect who disarmed and attacked a policeman at the Cross Roads Police Station in St Andrew on Thursday has been caught.

The police say the security guard was captured this morning during an operation in Spanish Town, St Catherine.

They say the service pistol was also recovered.

The police say he’s expected to face several charges.

The police report that about 1:00 p.m. the suspect went to the police station to give a statement and submit a medical report in a case of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

According to the police, while being assisted he attacked and disarmed the policeman and subsequently fled the scene.

