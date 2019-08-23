SRC upgrades equipment to assist manufacturers

The Scientific Research Council (SRC) has upgraded its equipment in an effort to assist with the reformulation efforts of manufacturers seeking to make their products healthier for consumers.

Speaking at a JIS Think Tank on Thursday, Executive Director Dr Cliff Riley said the Council has spent approximately $100 million on the new equipment.

“We are all aware of the discussions in terms of reducing the amount of sugar, salts and fats in products, in an effort to reduce the levels of obesity, cases of type 2 diabetes, hypertension and other non-communicable diseases,” he said, noting that the SRC is playing its part in this effort.

He said that this initiative, which is being led by the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the University of Technology, the SRC and the Bureau of Standards Jamaica, will be a verification thrust to ensure that the safety of the consumers is paramount.

The aim is to test for the sugars and the fats, to ensure that the quantity of ingredients listed on products are accurate.

The Executive Director also explained that the Council’s labs are ISO17025 certified, making them an accredited food-testing facility, allowing them to administer up to 14 tests on products, which will then give these products access to markets in 90 countries without any need for retesting.

“We are here to serve all Jamaicans, whether you have a product that is already on the market or an idea that you want to take to market, and to ensure that your likelihood of success is improved, and that products are safe for use and are able to be exported to other markets,” Riley said.

“We want science and technology to be the major driver of economic growth and job creation,” he added.

