Thankful! - Brenton Bartley says Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce’s Pocket Rocket Foundation scholarship has made his dream a reality

Without the assistance of a scholarship, many students find it difficult to obtain the quality education they desire. By removing financial barriers, scholarships make education and career goals easier to obtain.

Former Campion College stand-out student and athlete Brenton Bartley believes that scholarships are one piece in the puzzle of what creates a strong foundation for supporting students in their success.

Bartley, a recipient of the Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pyrce’s Pocket Rocket Foundation Scholarship in 2014, said through scholarships, students are able to realise their dreams. “Scholarships not only provide financial support for students’ education, but they are also an investment in our future,” Bartley said.

With the continued assistance of the Shelly-Ann Fraser -Pyrce Pocket Rocket Foundation during his tenure at Campion College, Bartley said he was motivated to be successful in his educational pursuits.

All ones

At the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate level, Bartley aced nine subjects, attaining all ones, while in the recently released Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examinations results, he achieved ones in all five units.

Being technically inclined, Bartley will attend The University of the West Indies, Mona campus, this September to pursue studies in civil engineering. “I really love to see how things are assembled. I am fascinated with how even the smallest part of a machine is important to the overall structure and performance of the machine,” Bartley said.

He expressed gratitude to the Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pyrce Pocket Rocket Foundation for their continued support over the years, noting that the funds helped to ease the financial strain on his family.

“I was surprised when I was chosen for the scholarship. It was my first time applying for a scholarship, and receiving it really helped with my tuition and back-to-school expenses over the years,” Bartley said.

The volleyball and hockey player also represented his school for six years.

Bartley, upon completion of his tertiary studies, wants to become a leader in the field of engineering. “I want to become a pioneer in the field, while facilitating the development of Jamaica and its people,” he said.

The Pocket Rocket Foundation, through donations and fundraising, provides scholarships to high school students from second to sixth form who represent their school in any sporting discipline.

The scholarships cover the entire cost for the student to attend school each academic year, including tuition, books, lunch and travel.

keisha.hill@gleanerjm.com