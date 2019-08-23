West Kingston Power Partners fêtes residents

More than 600 western Kingston residents last week benefited from a health fair put on by the West Kingston Power Partners (WKKP).

The residents arrived at the event as early as 7 a.m. to receive free general medicals (blood pressure, sugar and cholesterol tests); dental cleaning and extractions; Pap smears; eye testing; HIV and sexually transmitted infections testing; and non-medical takeaways from entities such as Sagicor, JPS & Partners, National Youth Service and National Council on Drug Abuse.

Highlights included greetings from Desmond McKenzie, minister of local government and community development, and an extra special back-to-school treat for the children in the communities. Children were treated to a variety of rides/games, hot dogs, snow cones, popcorn and a new school bag for the upcoming school term.

This year, WKPP celebrated five years of contributing to maintaining good health in western Kingston. The health fair was hosted under the theme ‘Increasing access to healthcare’.