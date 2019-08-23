Worthy Park Estate launches new rum line

Worthy Park Estate Limited, the 100 per cent Jamaican-owned sugar estate and rum distillery, has launched its first Single Estate Reserve Rum, representing the ultimate in premium spirits.

In celebration of 349 years of history and heritage, the newest rum on the Worthy Park line was introduced to a select few in an intimate private tasting experience at the Regency Bar and Lounge at the Terra Nova All-Suites Hotel.

Four delicious cocktails were on offer at last night’s tasting, made with the newest gem in the line, Single Estate Rum, and Rum Bar classics White Overproof and Gold. Guests from all areas of the industry – distribution promotion, event planning, and entertainment – joined in to celebrate this exciting new addition with the Worthy Park family.