Sat | Aug 24, 2019

Cramped space, safety issues at Main Street Health Centre

Published:Saturday | August 24, 2019 | 12:05 AM
Records area is cramped.
The Main Street May Pen Health Centre is in need of more space and plans are now afoot to construct a new structure elsewhere.
The bathrooms for both staff and patients need repairs.
Examination room is also used as office space.
The Main Street clinic in May Pen, Clarendon, serves the communities of Canaan Heights, Effortville (Farm), Hazard Drive, Mineral Heights, Palmers Cross, Bird’s Hill, Chateau, Anderson Drive, Sharp Avenue, Sevens Road and Curatoe Hill.

The services offered include antenatal, postnatal, child health and family planning.

For over seven years, however, this facility has operated out of a rented building made entirely from metal containers, and needs to be relocated immediately. They clinic has outgrown the space – and ironically, the operators have been served notice to move.

There are safety concerns, especially for pregnant mothers who have to cross the busy main road, plus, there is a farm store and bus park just a few steps away. Huge delivery trucks have in the past torn down a section of the front porch of the building.