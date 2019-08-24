Cramped space, safety issues at Main Street Health Centre

The Main Street clinic in May Pen, Clarendon, serves the communities of Canaan Heights, Effortville (Farm), Hazard Drive, Mineral Heights, Palmers Cross, Bird’s Hill, Chateau, Anderson Drive, Sharp Avenue, Sevens Road and Curatoe Hill.

The services offered include antenatal, postnatal, child health and family planning.

For over seven years, however, this facility has operated out of a rented building made entirely from metal containers, and needs to be relocated immediately. They clinic has outgrown the space – and ironically, the operators have been served notice to move.

There are safety concerns, especially for pregnant mothers who have to cross the busy main road, plus, there is a farm store and bus park just a few steps away. Huge delivery trucks have in the past torn down a section of the front porch of the building.