Man disarmed by Westmoreland residents, hospitalised under police guard

A man is now in hospital under police guard after he pulled a firearm on another man during a dispute and was disarmed by residents.

The incident happened in Beeston Spring, Westmoreland, on Thursday.

The police say his injury was caused by a machete while he was being disarmed.

Residents later handed over the firearm – a .38 revolver containing three round of ammunition – to the police.

The police say his name is being withheld pending further investigations.

The Bethel Town Police report that there was an altercation between two men when one of them pulled a firearm.

The police say on seeing the firearm, residents intervened.

“During the process of disarming him, he was injured with a machete”, said a statement from the police Corporate Communication Unit.

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.