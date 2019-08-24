Manchester Co-operative Credit Union awards 29 scholarships and bursaries

MANDEVILLE, Manchester:

It is not always what you do, but it is the impact of what is done that often makes the difference.

The lives of 29 students have been changed through the Manchester Co-operative Credit Union’s (MCCU) move to continue its corporate social responsibility of investing in the education of the youth.

A little over $2 million was granted in a scholarship and bursaries to 21 students who were successfully placed in high schools of their choice following the release of Primary Exit Profile (PEP) results, and eight students enrolled in tertiary institutions across Jamaica.

According to Michelle Ambersley, general manager of MCCU, there was a 50 per cent increase in the number of applications received, making it the largest pool of applicants since the start of the Sydney Carter Scholarship and PEP Bursary (formerly GSAT bursary) Awards.

President of the board, Alexander Bourne, encouraged the recipients to be good stewards of the investments that have been made towards their future.

ECONOMIC GROWTH

“The sky is not the limit, reach farther if you can. If as a country we are to achieve meaningful things, which we speak of, if we are to realise significant economic growth, if Jamaica is to take its place in this competitive world and become the country of choice to live, work and raise families we have to invest in our people and ensure they are equipped with the knowledge skill, attitudes and levels of awareness that will make them participate successfully in the country’s development,” Bourne said.

Guest speaker and Jamaica Teachers’ Association president-elect, Jasford Gabriel, spoke to his background of challenges that he had to overcome to get to where he is and implored the recipients to never lose sight of their goals.

“We all were created to add value and to make a significant difference in our society. I constantly say to our students that being bright is not going to guarantee you anything; you have to put in the work. The only place where success comes before work is in the dictionary,” Gabriel.

He added: “I challenge you, regardless of your area of giftedness or limitations, block out all negativity and make sure you rise to the top. There are three things I want us to remember going forward, and I got these from little Jodian Maxwell. Trust in God, work hard and never lose sight of your goals. It’s not so much how you start, but how you finish. Please finish strong, don’t quit. Stand strong and believe God.”

The PEP League Bursary is valued at $25,000, the other bursaries are valued at $20,000 each, while the tertiary bursaries are valued at $170,000 and the Sydney Carter Scholarship is valued at $450,000.

The 2019 scholarship recipient Javid Bryan will be pursuing sports journalism at the University of the West Indies.

The past recipient of the Sydney Carter Scholarship, Zanor Bell, now holds a Bachelor’s degree in Political Science and Criminology and is now looking pursue a Master of Philosophy in Government.