Met Service keeping track of new tropical depression

The National Meteorological Service says it is keeping track of a tropical depression which formed over the Atlantic Ocean Saturday morning.

The Met Service, in a message posted on Twitter shortly after 10 o’clock, said Tropical Depression number five was located approximately 1,300 kilometres east of Barbados.

On its current path, forecasters say the weather system is “likely” to enter the Caribbean by the middle of next week.

However, the Met Service says it is not a threat to Jamaica.

