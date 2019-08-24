Two guns seized in St James, 8 persons arrested

Eight persons are now in custody following the seizure of two illegal firearms and more than two dozen rounds of ammunition in St James last evening.

The police have confirmed that the guns – both 9mm pistols – were found during an operation in the community of Catherine Hall.

The police Corporate Communication Unit says more details will be released shortly.

A state of public emergency has been in effect in St James, Hanover and Westmoreland since April 30.

