UPDATE: It's now Tropical Storm Dorian

Tropical Depression number five has “quickly developed” into Tropical Storm Dorian, the National Meteorological Service has confirmed.

According to the Met Service, Dorian could enter the Caribbean on Tuesday as a hurricane.

However, it says the storm is still not threat to Jamaica.

Dorian is the fourth tropical storm of the hurricane of the season.

